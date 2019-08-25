“Killer Motive,” 6 p.m. on Oxygen
Emmy-winning journalist Troy Roberts (“48 Hours Mystery”) and NBC News correspondent Stephanie Gosk will alternate as hosts of this new true-crime series that pursues a deeper understanding of horrific murders by uncovering the dark and twisted motives that led to those killings.
“Chesapeake Shores,” 7 p.m. on Hallmark
Trace (Jesse Metcalfe) might have realized his dream of going on tour, but he returns to a big question mark hanging over any future with Abby (Meghan Ory) as this drama returns for season four with a premiere called “The End Is Where We Begin.”
“Instinct,” 8 p.m. on CBS
Partners in crime-solving Dr. Dylan Reinhart and Detective Lizzie Needham (Alan Cumming, Bojana Novakovic) close out their second season of cases with a finale called, “Grey Matter,” wherein a gruesome discovery in a city pond sparks an investigation into a young man’s murder. Meanwhile, Andy (Daniel Ings) uses his legal skills to rescue one of Dylan’s students from a bind, and a mutual friend of Dylan and Julian (Naveen Andrews) resurfaces.
“Worst Cooks in America,” 8 p.m. on Food Network
A new episode called, “The Bird Is the Word,” gets off to a fowl start as the recruits compete in a poultry-themed quiz game before moving on to an omelet-making session.
“Chronicle Mysteries,” 8 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
A new mystery called “The Deep End” finds Alex McPherson (Alison Sweeney) now the managing editor of The Chronicle and working on the latest installment of her podcast. The case in question is the suspicious death of Elliot Burke, whose lifeless body was found floating in his swimming pool.
“Good Eats,” 9 p.m. on Food Network
Roughly 20 years after he became one of the first rock stars in the Food Network talent pool, Alton Brown returns with new episodes of his quirky, but informative, food show. As in the original iteration of “Good Eats,” which aired through 2012, these new entries take a deep dive into a ingredient or dish.