August is National Picnic Month, so let’s celebrate with some recently published picture books all about food.
“The Rice in the Pot Goes Round and Round,” by Wendy Wan-Long Shang (Orchard Books, 2021)
This picture book celebrates the joy of sitting down and sharing a meal with family. What makes this story extra fun is that it can be sung to the tune of “The Wheels on the Bus Go Round and Round,” a song beloved by toddlers and preschoolers.
Another fun element is the focus on Chinese culture and cuisine. Illustrations by Lorian Tu depict a variety of delicious-looking meals, including the titular rice as well as noodles, dumplings, tofu and more.
Overall, this picture book is super-fun to share with children who love singing, exploring new foods and spending time with family.
“Our Little Kitchen,” by Jillian Tamaki (Harry N. Abrams, 2020)
This picture-book-cum-graphic-novel focuses on a group of people working hard to create a big meal for their community.
Together they gather the food and discover how they can use it to make something delicious. From vegetables in the garden to donated canned goods to leftovers in the fridge, the group realizes they have plenty to work with.
The energetic illustrations perfectly capture the organized chaos that occurs in a busy kitchen, and the upbeat text brings the story to life as neighbors gather to enjoy the indulgent meal.
An author’s note from Tamaki describes the volunteer experiences that inspired the book, and the endpapers illustrate recipes for vegetable stew as well as an apple crumble.
Ultimately, this book is satisfying from beginning to end.
“Bilal Cooks Daal,” by Aisha Saeed (Salaam Reads, 2019)
In this story, readers meet Bilal and his friends who are ready to help Bilal’s father make dinner — daal.
Though Bilal’s friends are not familiar with daal, Bilal encourages them to help make it and then stick around to give it a try. They work together to add the spices, and then it is time to wait.
Bilal explains that daal takes a long time to cook and the group goes outside to play. As more time passes, more friends start to gather and get excited to try daal. Bilal starts to wonder if his friends will love daal as much as he does.
Luckily, when the time finally comes to add the final ingredients and start serving the daal, Bilal sees that his friends are just as excited for dinner as he is.
This picture book includes a recipe for chana daal, and the author’s note gives a quick history of the dish. Children will be inspired to try new foods and help grownups cook after reading this lighthearted story.
Be sure to share one of your favorite foods with someone this month, and for even more mouth-watering picture books about food, try “Every Night is Pizza Night,” by J. Kenji López-Alt; “One Big Salad,” by Juana Medina; and “T. Veg: the Story of a Carrot-Crunching Dinosaur,” by Smriti Prasadam-Halls.
All of these books and more are available at your local library and bookstore.