In a modern, glass-walled room of Loras College’s Academic Resource Center, archivist Heidi Pettitt cares for treasures as old as from the Middle Ages and as quirky as one of the nation’s largest checkers collections.
At the University of
Wisconsin-Platteville, archivist Jim Hibbard uses a comprehensive compilation of land, legal and higher education records to tease out telling accounts of local history — sometimes under the gaze of a taxidermy golden eagle, more than 125 years old.
The tri-state area’s colleges and universities host unique collections of rare and antique books, records, letters, diaries and more from all over the world. Many of these are available for review by students, scholars and even area residents, who know what is there.
Many of the items in the collections of, especially, Dubuque’s institutions are religious, due to the close ties each college has to a different Christian denomination.
Among the oldest collections Pettitt helps preserve in Loras’ collection is a manuscript of the Acts of the Apostles, copied by hand in the 1100s.
“It is set up so the Acts are in a central column, in a larger text,” she said. “Then it has commentary by someone intermingled on the edge. So someone would have had the Acts of the Apostles. What he wrote was of interest to other people. So scribes in the monastery would have made multiple copies of it to share with other monasteries.”
The scripture and commentary were written on vellum — the processed hide of, usually, a sheep or a goat — with ink made with candle soot, dried to a rich brown.
Pettitt said that another “gem” of Loras’ manuscript collection was a “Book of Hours” from the 1400s.
“If you see it’s flashing a little bit,” she said of the hand-penned ink inside. “That is actual gold … This is something that was probably part of a woman’s dowry. Often, since literacy was low at the time, only the upper crust or monastic people would have been able to read. So the Lady of the Manor would have been in charge of the religious devotions of her ladies in waiting or the community she was around every day, because there wouldn’t have been a priest available all the time.”
The collection also has an Incunabula, a German Bible printed within the first 50 years after the invention of the printing press, and the collection Bishop Loras brought from France before establishing the college — along with many more religious texts of historical significance.
The University of Dubuque did not participate in the story with an interview with library staff. But, according to their website, their rare book collection also includes a 1556 copy of Martin Luther’s German Bible, a 1641 Bible translation to Italian and more.
While the UW-P archive has plenty of older bibles donated by area families over the years, it also serves the official southwestern outpost of the Wisconsin State Historical Society. That means it is the storehouse of public records of all sorts, going back centuries.
The rooms behind the museum at UW-P hold naturalization and citizenship documents going back into the early 1900s, card catalogs of area surnames, lawsuit and court records and school board minutes revealing contracts for the person providing firewood for schools. It has some of the earliest maps drawn by European colonizers, in the form of hand-drawn road surveys. Flipping open a Cassville general store ledger from 1863, Hibbard lands on a purchase for Wisconsin’s first Gov. Nelson Dewey.
Hibbard also showed off a property tax record from 1845, bound in soft leather, by design.
“It’ll show you, of course, the land — the description of the land, the values and taxes,” he said. “Then the assessor would write down what they had to write down. Then they would roll it up, tie it and put it in their saddle bag. That’s why it’s still called a ‘tax roll’ — because it rolled.”
Later tax “rolls” of the area show personal property of residents, as well, since total wealth was taxed, not just real estate, in the late 1800s.
“Personal property is horses, cattle, mules, sheep, swine, wagons, watches and so-on,” he said. “If they had a piano, you knew there was a musician in the house. You can learn a lot about a person’s life.”
University of Dubuque’s archive also boasts a wide variety of documents from early in Iowa’s statehood and before, according to its website.
The UW-P archive also holds all of the remaining records — as well as old text books and other materials — from the college’s two predecessors: the Platteville Normal School for teachers and the Platteville Mining School.
Similarly — while schedules would not allow for an interview on-site — Clarke University’s archive serves primarily as a collection of history of the college and its predecessors: St. Mary’s Academy and Mt. St. Joseph’s College.
These archives also hold quirkier items off the book shelves as well. Loras’ checkers collections — boars, pieces of all ages, transcripts of notably matches, etc. — is renowned among the game’s enthusiasts. In addition to the golden eagle mentioned previously, UW-P’s archive has a taxidermy pair of the extinct passenger pigeon. UW-P also displays a podium once used by then-Sen. John F. Kennedy Jr. during a speech there.
The UW-P archive is open to the public, with staff on-site to help. The other universities’ archives and special sections are open by appointment only.