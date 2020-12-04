MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Timber Lake Playhouse will present, “The TLP Christmas Special,” from Friday, Dec. 11, through Sunday, Dec. 13.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the show will be hosted in a virtual format, featuring more that 20 holiday songs presented by Timber Lake Playhouse alumni and Broadway performers.
Tickets are $25. A special Family Package is available for $50. A post-show meet-and-greet and photos with the performers also will be available.
For tickets and more information, call the box oﬃce at 815-244-2035 or visit www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. Box office hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.