SINSINAWA, Wis. — A painting class will be take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Sinsinawa Mound, County Road Z.
Sarah Barnes, artist and owner of Create It Art Studio in Dubuque, will guide participants in painting “let’s be home” on canvas. People of all skill levels are welcome, and painters can add personal touches. Materials will be provided.
The registration deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 5, and the fee is $35.
For more information, call 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.