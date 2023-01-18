If your birthday is today: Use your intelligence to bring about positive changes at home. Challenge yourself to look, feel and do your best. Focus on moderation. Make your dreams come true.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Simplify your plans. Do something uplifting or help a cause you care about. Don't limit what you can do due to laziness.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Think twice; an unnecessary move will set you back. Keeping up will help you take advantage of a financial opportunity.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't take out your frustration on others or overreact to a situation that could influence your reputation. Build a solid foundation.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Express your true feelings. It's essential to clear up unsettled matters. Walk away from situations that take you in the wrong direction.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Put your wisdom to the test. Speak up and promote new beginnings, but don't jeopardize your physical well-being.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Market your skills to fit what's trending. Do the work and take the credit you deserve. Leave nothing to chance.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Don't take anything for granted. Secure your position and to keep your plans updated. Question anything that seems iffy.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Check out what's popular. Spend time with someone you love. Your pursuit of happiness will encourage loved ones to follow suit.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Focus on enlightenment, personal improvements and maintaining a healthy attitude and lifestyle. Indulgence will lead to trouble.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Start something new. Walk away from bad influences and toward those who bring out the best in you. Don't be too quick to share your secrets.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) You may want to invest time and money in home improvements. Stick to a budget. A change you make will cause a problem with someone close.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Set the stage for your performance. Consider what you are trying to achieve, who you are trying to impress and how to turn your passion into something you can enjoy every day. Rely on yourself.
