If your birthday is today: Use your intelligence to bring about positive changes at home. Challenge yourself to look, feel and do your best. Focus on moderation. Make your dreams come true.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Simplify your plans. Do something uplifting or help a cause you care about. Don't limit what you can do due to laziness.

