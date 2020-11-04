Drake sets record for most No. 1 hits on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop chart
NEW YORK — Earning his 21st No. 1 hit on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart, Drake has bested a record previously held by icons Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder.
Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later,” featuring rapper Lil Durk, reached the No. 1 spot on the chart this week. Wonder and Franklin, who died in 2018, each have had 20 songs top the chart.
Of Drake’s 21 No. 1 hits on the R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart, 12 include him in the leading role, including “God’s Plan,” “In My Feelings,” “Hotline Bling,” “Hold On, We’re Going Home” and “Best I Ever Had,” his first major hit released in 2009. Nine of his No. 1 successes are songs he co-starred on, including “Work” with Rihanna, “Moment 4 Life” with Nicki Minaj, “Fall for Your Type” with Jamie Foxx and “I Invented Sex” with Trey Songz.
‘Jeopardy’ greats to play roles on ABC’s ‘The Chase’
“Jeopardy” trivia titans James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter are returning to ABC’s game show category with a new primetime program called “The Chase,” the network announced Monday.
The trio behind the ratings beast “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” will help headline the new shiny-floor quiz show along with host Sara Haines, the TV journalist known for her work on “Good Morning America” and “The View,” ABC said.
Adapted from a British format of the same name, “The Chase” will pit contestants against the “ruthless” quiz masters trying to strip them of their cash prizes.
“Each hour-long episode is a fast-paced battle of brain power, where contestants are challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible,” ABC said Monday.