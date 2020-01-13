“The New Pope,” 8 p.m. on HBO
Following the success of “The Young Pope,” Jude Law and John Malkovich are among the returning cast members for this new, limited series, again set in the world of the modern papacy. As the story opens, Lenny Balardo (Law), aka Pope Pius XIII, lies in a coma. Following a strange turn of events, Secretary of State Voiello (Silvio Orlando) succeeds in having Sir John Brannox (Malkovich), a moderate English aristocrat, installed on the papal throne. Henry Goodman and Ulrich Thomsen also join the cast.
“Meet the Frasers,” 9 p.m. on E
Fans of series such as “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” will want to check out this new unscripted series that follows the adventures of Cranston, R.I., psychic medium Matt Fraser, his beauty queen girlfriend Alexa Papigiotis and their rather loud — literally and figuratively — extended family and lifestyle.