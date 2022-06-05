There is an ancient Chinese proverb that reads: “People in the west are always getting ready to live.”
I came across it two summers ago as part of some assigned reading for my certification as a yoga teacher — something I completed amid the COVID-19 pandemic as everyone in the world ironically seemed as though they were “getting ready to live.”
It’s a philosophy geared toward developing personal contentment and one that has stayed with me in the two years that followed, because isn’t it so true?
From the moment we’re old enough to form a cohesive thought, we’re longing to be “bigger.” Then, we can’t wait to graduate from high school. Later, from college. Then, we’re pining for a job, and if we’re lucky enough to land one, we’re fantasizing about our next vacation from it, until eventually, we can retire and, finally, live the lives we believe we always were meant to live.
To add to that, we often consume ourselves by comparing our lives to the lives of those around us. (News flash: Nobody’s life is really as cool as they make it appear on social media.)
Before you know it, 30 years have gone by, and we’ve spent so much time wishing for the next chapter — or someone else’s chapter — that we forgot to enjoy the one we’re writing that is uniquely our own.
My mother’s battle with stage four breast cancer continues to move through peaks and valleys. And recently, we came into another valley. That inevitably has led to facing some harder realities and having some tougher conversations. But it also has meant making the most of the present moment and most definitely no longer “getting ready” or putting life off any further.
Things we once might have saved for “someday” are now getting set in motion.
Staring down something so unpleasant has a funny way of simultaneously delivering a profound perspective. But it’s a shame that for so many of us, it takes those kinds of situations to open our eyes or pull our heads from the fog.
And so I ask: What are we “getting ready” for, holding ourselves back from or finding excuses not to start? Why are we so sure that our contentment is never where we are but always around the next bend? How do we even know what’s around the next bend?
It might seem too weighty for some to consider as they sip their morning coffee and peruse their Sunday paper. But my mom would tell them defiantly, it’s not.
Whatever the case might be, dear reader, stop “getting ready.” Don’t wait to finally be content.
Buy the shoes. Eat the cake. Go and live life to its fullest.
