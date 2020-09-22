The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, Port of Dubuque, will be offering free, live, virtual programs this fall.
The programs begin today at 7 p.m. and will take place on select Tuesdays through Nov. 10.
They include:
Sept. 22: “Flex Your Mussels,” highlighting the important role mussels play in river habitats and how to save these animals from extinction.
Oct. 6: “A Day in the Life of a Keeper,” discussing a museum keeper’s work, how keepers care for the museum’s more than 2,000 animals and how they got started in the field.
Oct. 20: “Dust to Dust: Victorians’ Obsession with Death,” a follow-up to the Mathias Ham Historic Site’s “Linwood Legacies” exhibit, featuring death and burial practices of the Victorian era.
Nov. 10: “Animal Misunderstandings,” exploring misconceptions of unique animals in the museum’s collection, as well as myths associated with them.
Each program includes a half-hour of content and approximately 15 minutes for questions.
Registration is required and can be completed by visiting www.rivermuseum.com/virtual-programs. Registered participants will receive a link to the program, which will take place via Zoom. Participants unable to attend will receive link of the program recording.
Each program is limited to 100 participants. Donations will be accepted to offset the cost of programs and to support future programming.