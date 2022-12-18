As the temperatures begin to drop, some photographers tend to put their cameras away, choosing to wait for more comfortable weather. In my opinion, this is a mistake.

The winter months can offer amazing photo opportunities. Snow can add a white canvas to an otherwise cluttered landscape. Ice and frost can create wonderfully intricate compositions.

