As the temperatures begin to drop, some photographers tend to put their cameras away, choosing to wait for more comfortable weather. In my opinion, this is a mistake.
The winter months can offer amazing photo opportunities. Snow can add a white canvas to an otherwise cluttered landscape. Ice and frost can create wonderfully intricate compositions.
With that said, winter photography can create some challenges to both the photographer and their equipment. By planning ahead and keeping a few things in mind, however, you will be prepared to capture the abundance of spectacular images that the winter months offer.
Here are a few tips I have learned over the years to make cold weather photography easier and more comfortable:
Dress warm and dress in layers. As with any cold weather pursuit, it is better to take layers off than to be cold all day.
Cold weather will sap your battery’s power pretty quickly. Carry a spare battery in a pocket near your body. As the battery begins to die, swap it with the warm one and put the cold one in the pocket. Once the battery warms, the power will be restored.
Disposable or rechargeable hand warmers are great for keeping both hands and batteries working.
An overall white snow scene can fool the meter in your camera. Adjust your exposure to avoid under-exposing your photos.
If I am outdoors in cold temperatures for an extended period of time, I will wrap my gear in heavy towels prior to bringing it indoors. The cold metal and glass on your camera will attract condensation. Allowing the gear to warm slowly wrapped in a towel will help to keep moisture from collecting in interior camera components.
Winters in the tri-states can be long. Finding ways to occupy the cold winter days can help to make them pass a bit quicker. Winter photography is a great way to pass the winter and collect some wonderful memories along the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.