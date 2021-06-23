The Mathias Ham Historic Site will bring back its long-running Fourth of July Ice Cream Social after a year away due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 4.
Now in its 58th year, it will include tours of the Ham House; opportunities to view buildings on the site’s grounds, including the recently restored one-room schoolhouse and Arriandeau log cabin; games; live music; homemade ice cream; craft activities; reenactors firing cannons; and the site’s newest exhibit, “Sew Many Quilts.”
The event is free. Donations will be accepted to support preservation and upkeep of the site. Picnic foods, cakes and ice cream will be available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting the Mathias Ham Historic Site.
