Play: “Long Day’s Journey Into Night”
Performers: The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Department of Performing and Visual Arts-Theatre and Pioneer Players.
Times/dates: 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19; 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 20-22; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. The performance at 11 a.m. Feb. 19, is a benefit performance.
Site: Center for the Arts Theatre, University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Cost: $14 for general admission; $12 for faculty, staff and seniors; and $7 for students. Prices include a $2 box office transaction fee. Tickets are available at the University Box Office, by calling 608-342-1298 or by visiting tickets.uwplatt.edu.
Synopsis
The play takes place during the course of a single day in the lives of the dysfunctional Tyrone family members.
Tidbits
- Arguably one of the finest American dramas of the 20th century, the autobiographical play by Eugene O’Neill was written in 1941 but not published until 1956, after the playwright’s death in 1953. Because of the personal nature of the material, O’Neill left instructions that the play not be published until 25 years after his death; however, his widow insisted that it be published.
- The cast includes Jon Hutson as James Tyrone, Beth Wallace as Mary Tyrone, Logan Eigenberger as Edmund Tyrone, Andrew Arevalo as Jamie Tyrone and Katie Dionne as Cathleen.
- Joining director Ann Dillon Farrelly on the production team are Jeffrey Strange, scenic and lighting designer and associate professor of theater at UW-P; and UW-P theater majors Morgaine Schroeder, costume designer; and Morgan Eitsert, stage manager.
- Tickets for the Benefit Wednesday performance will go toward the Platteville Food Pantry and UW-P’s The Alliance, a student organization that provides a forum for discussion of relevant political issues, social activities, support and education about lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and curious individuals and allies. The organization also works to promote understanding and acceptance in the UW-P community, the city of Platteville, Southwest Wisconsin and beyond.
Quotable, from director Ann Dillon Farrelly
- “Although set in the early years of the 20th century, the situations facing this family are not unlike the problems that families face today. It is a powerful and unflinching look at the destructive and devastating power of alcoholism and drug addiction.”
- “This play has been performed by some of the greatest actors of the modern theatre, and it is one of the most relentless and exhausting plays for any performer. As usual, though, our students have been more than up to the challenge. I am always amazed by their courage and the maturity that they bring to their work. I am so proud of them. You won’t find more passionate, dedicated and hard-working student performers anywhere in the country.”
- “Eugene O’Neill’s play always breaks my heart, not just because of the destruction caused by addiction, but because of the love that so clearly still exists among the members of this family. Life has dealt them all some terrible cards, and they have all made mistakes. It has tragically taken a toll on their relationships with one another. But they still keep fighting with, and for, each other because of that love, even when faced with the reality that love is often not enough.”