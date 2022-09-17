If your birthday is today: Let go of the things you have no control over. You must be responsive to opportunities that come your way. There is plenty you can accomplish if you are ready, willing and able to make a move.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Look at the price tag before you part with your cash, and consider the stress that comes with debt before you embark on a commitment.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Ask questions and be a part of the conversation, and you'll meet people who add to your knowledge, skills and experience.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take a physical approach to whatever you pursue. Be the one to enforce change if that's what you want. Refuse to let anyone stand in your way. Discuss opportunities with a like-minded colleague.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Rely on intelligence to get you through your day. Refuse to let emotional matters take precedence over what's important to you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Think before you spend. Gather information before deciding what to do next. A change at home will benefit you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't hesitate to head in a direction that suits your needs. You can't please everyone, but you can offer your blessing.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't take anything or anyone for granted. Look at what you are up against, and take steps to deal with any obstacles.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Ask questions. You can make a difference if you draw on people who can deliver the goods and complement what you offer.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) A joint venture will lead to emotional mayhem. Pay attention to how you present yourself to others. Carry out your plan yourself.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Promise only what's feasible. Taking on too much will leave you in a compromising position. Put your heart and soul into something that matters to you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) You'll come up with solutions that result in unexpected opportunities. Dig deep and gather information. Heed the lessons of your personal experience.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Stay focused on what's important. Don't let anyone coerce you into something that benefits them instead of you. Gather information and pick up skills that will boost your income.
