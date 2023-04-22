As springtime turns our minds to planting and growing gardens, we might consider how we also can pay attention to the things that grow hope in our lives.
Hope is one of the qualities most needed for a meaningful life and peaceful world. Hope is not the same as optimism.
Optimism does not always take seriously enough life’s challenges. Optimism can attempt to deny or evade problems by trying to put on a happy face. Hope, by contrast, recognizes the difficulties of life, yet chooses to discover strategies to address them.
There are dependable practices for strengthening hope in our lives. Chief among these is telling stories. Hope is planted when we tell stories about those who have faced great obstacles yet found a way to overcome.
We think of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Rosa Parks and other leaders of the Civil Rights movement. King spoke hopefully under difficult circumstances that the moral arc of the universe is long but bends toward justice. This hopeful conviction lends strength to keep on keeping on.
Each of us knows stories from our family and friends who have endured suffering and faced challenges — illness, losses or reasons for grief — and yet found a way to keep going. What are the stories of hope from your own life experiences?
We plant seeds of hope when we remind one another of these stories of endurance and courage. The friendships we share when telling each other these stories is itself a resource for growing hope in our lives.
Laughter is another seed of hope. Unlike laughter that makes fun of others, we can gain hope by recalling how people maintain a sense of humor about themselves during impossible situations.
I remember once how I was caught in a narrow cave passage and was encouraged by a companion’s good-hearted laughter to find my way through. Laughter can help us reframe what appears to be insurmountable through unexpected possibilities. Good comedy is full of such improbable outcomes.
Faith communities offer many ways to plant and grow seeds of hope. Not only are they communities of storytelling, friendship, and laughter, but faith communities offer rituals for strengthening hope in every life situation from birth to death.
Hope is reborn by singing and praying together. Reenacting the sacred stories and practices of the great religious traditions can orient us to hope in the One who created and sustains the universe. This same One promises to draw us toward a future that breaks through all our fears.
Research shows the importance of hope for providing resiliency. People who develop plans and strategies based on hope are better able to cope with the chances and changes of life. They can adjust to unexpected trials and find different ways forward.
How can we encourage one another to keep on hoping by living with resiliency in our times?
Nessan is a professor at Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque.
