Have you seen a movie or TV show where someone is diagnosed with cancer? Usually, surgery or chemotherapy is mentioned.
However, one of the most common forms of treatment — radiation therapy — usually is never discussed. Radiation therapy is the enigmatic treatment that stirs fear in us because most have a poor understanding.
For this reason, my next several columns will focus on radiation therapy and cancer.
The reality is that more than half of all cancer patients receive radiation therapy during the course of their illness. This percentage likely will increase as technology in the field of radiation therapy exponentially improves with greater precision to target tumors while sparing normal tissues.
As the specialty of radiotherapy continues to evolve, complexity has dramatically increased on multiple levels, creating unique challenges and questions.
I have had the privilege of planning several radiation centers from concept to construction. I also have been a national consultant for Varian, Elekta and several other radiation therapy companies. My organization, Paramount Oncology Group, has helped several centers achieve accreditation for quality and safety from nationally recognized organizations.
Hopefully, this will shed some light and allow more educated decision making for your cancer care. Before you decide on where you get your radiation therapy, study this information carefully.
Imagine getting a chest X-ray. Now, take the energy of that chest X-ray and multiply it a thousand fold. These are the energies (also known as photons) that radiation oncologists deal with when treating cancer. In fact, because the photon energies are so high, they literally can break apart the DNA of a cancer cell, ultimately leading to its death.
Photons are created in a machine called a linear accelerator. Why such a name? Because this awesome machine has an electron gun inside that accelerates electrons toward the speed of light. Then, all of a sudden — boom. The electrons collide with a tungsten material, creating what we know as high energy radiation beams, or photons.
Sounds like “Star Trek,” right? Why would this cool technology be kept a secret? Well, do you remember learning about atoms, radioactive decay and the periodic table in high school? Most of us would rather forget that time in our life.
Radiation therapy is a marriage between physics and medicine, and one must understand the abstract world of electrons, protons and tumor biology to fully appreciate how it works.
In recent years, we have seen improvements in survival due to the rapidly evolving technology of radiation therapy.
The best example of this would be with early stage lung cancer. Historically, the only curative option for patients with early stage lung cancer was getting their entire lobe removed. This obviously is a big surgery with significant impact on a patient’s breathing after the procedure.
Radiation therapy for early stage lung cancer historically was treated during a period of six to seven weeks daily with large amounts of lung receiving high doses of radiation. Side effects were severe at times. Worst of all, only 50-60% of these treatments resulted in tumor control.
There have been three technologies that have evolved during the past several years that have changed the scope of radiation therapy: Imaging, computer software for radiation planning and improved ability to account for movement during treatment. These have allowed radiation oncologists to treat tumors with precision to the degree of millimeters, as opposed to centimeters.
To be more specific, there roughly has been a 400% improvement in precision within the specialty. What has been the result of these improvements? In simple terms: More potent radiation doses, faster overall treatment delivery, reduced side effects and improvement in tumor control.
Radiation oncologists now have the ability to deliver higher daily radiation doses within a faster time period. This type of treatment also is called hypofractionated radiotherapy, which allows patients to finish radiation within three to four weeks (instead of the standard six to seven weeks).
The most exciting radiation therapy improvement has been the development of stereotactic ablative body radiotherapy. SABR is an ablative treatment that can target tumors within millimeter precision with control rates equivalent to surgery. SABR is surgery without a scalpel. Best of all, the treatment can be delivered with just one to five treatments.
SABR has led to a paradigm shift, essentially replacing surgery in certain situations (for example: brain, lung, liver, spine, adrenal or kidney). SABR has changed the management of early stage lung cancer as several well designed studies have demonstrated five-year control rates in the 80-90% range, mirroring the results of surgery, with potentially fewer side effects and improved survival.
There is no doubt that the specialty of radiation oncology will continue to evolve with technology. However, we need to have caution with our optimism.
The New York Times has, in recent years, exposed several radiation cancer centers that committed fatal errors to patients.
As the technology has increased, so has the complexity. In the community setting, there have been financial pressures on hospitals to cut costs. Unfortunately, this has affected radiation cancer centers. Often, budgets are not determined by health care professionals, but by financial officers. You probably can understand how this could lead to potential disasters.
If the proper resources are not allocated to treatment centers, particularly those that are technology driven like radiation therapy, mistakes happen and patients die. As a patient, transparency of the cancer center where you receive treatment will be your best source of security.
As an administrator, staying well informed about the evolving technology of radiation treatment will be your greatest asset.
Whether you are a patient or a hospital administrator, these questions are worthy to ask if dealing with radiation treatment for cancer:
What are the qualifications of the radiation oncologist?
Marketing can be powerful. Big business wants you to believe that the treatment machine (also known as a linear accelerator) or the hospital brand will determine your cancer treatment outcome.
Although keeping up with technology is critical, a machine has never cured cancer. In fact, there has been no published data to suggest that one machine is better than another for patient outcomes.
It’s the doctor and staff who make the difference. I repeat: It’s not about the machine. Linear accelerators and treatment devices can come in various brands: Cyberknife, Gamma Knife, True Beam, Trilogy, Elekta, Siemens or Tomotherapy.
When deciding on where to go for treatment, make the qualifications of your doctor the most important.
This is not always easy to do. However, asking certain questions might help:
- Is the doctor board certified in radiation oncology?
- Has he or she ever lost their job due to a patient issue?
- When did he or she last take their boards?
- Does the doctor know how to treat with SABR and other modern techniques?
Who is the physicist and how often are they in clinic?
Linear accelerator functionality and treatment planning accuracy is the responsibility of the physicist on a daily basis. There should be at least one physicist in the clinic at least four to five days per week.
If the center is using more sophisticated treatments like SABR, oftentimes a second physicist is needed.
If there isn’t a physicist present daily, then you know that either the center is not doing sophisticated treatment, or the center is understaffed.
Dosimetrists also are very important members of the team that help with radiation treatment planning, but they do not replace the vital role of a physicist.
Ask if you could meet the physicist. Ask if the physicist is board certified or eligible.
Does the radiation center have a quality assurance program?
A quality assurance program is the single most important action a center can take to reduce errors. Such a program would meet weekly to discuss any potential problems or mistakes and constantly looks for ways to make improvements to the process. A center without a quality assurance program might not be proactive in minimizing mistakes.
Does the radiation center have peer review?
Peer review is critical. Every patient that gets treated should be reviewed not only by the radiation oncologist and physicist, but also another colleague independently. When there is peer review, mistakes are minimized and errors often are avoided.
Are there at least two therapists on the treatment machine at all times?
The role of the therapist is very important. The therapist is the individual who sets up the patient daily on the treatment machine and activates the radiation beam delivery.
At a minimum, every patient should have two therapists during treatment to ensure proper setup and delivery of radiation.
Many radiation mistakes that have happened in the past potentially could have been avoided if detected early by the therapist or physicist.
Cancer quickly is becoming the No. 1 cause of death in this country as our population ages. A cancer diagnoses is frightening enough. The last thing a patient should worry about is quality and safety of his or her radiation cancer center.
Hospital administration and the medical community should have the priority to maintain the highest level of quality when it comes to cancer care. This means making the commitment to allocate the appropriate dollars and resources to ensure adequate staffing and technology.
Mistakes happen, unfortunately, but if we can minimize that risk, it is our obligation to do so. As patients, we need to accept our responsibility in our health. A part of that responsibility is to become well informed with your disease as well as your treatment.
Radiation therapy will continue to have a critical role in the treatment and cure of cancer. With the exponential improvements in technology comes unique challenges that must be addressed.
The above questions are a good starting point for you to ponder. Keeping up with technology is important. So is safety. Every cancer patient deserves both at a minimum.