If your birthday is today: A steady, relentless pace will serve you better than trying to cut corners. Personal and professional improvements take planning, strategy and dedication. Designate time to explore new beginnings.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Put your knowledge, experience and dedication to the test. Take on a challenge. Don't let rigidity hold you back. Be open to suggestions and willing to try something new. Moderation is encouraged.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) It's important to let people know how you feel and what your expectations are. If you want change to happen, you may need to give someone a nudge.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Don't rely on anyone but yourself. Don't buy into a grandiose plan someone presents to you. Moderation and strategic planning will get you where you want to go on time and within budget.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Concentrate on what you can accomplish. Use charm to win the support of people you can count on to help you reach your goal. Romance is favored, and you will become much closer to a loved one.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Observe what's going on around you, and work to ensure you don't get left behind. You don't have to overspend to get ahead. Update your skills.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Dedication and persistence will help you get ahead. Refuse to let anxiety lead to an unnecessary argument with a friend, relative or colleague. Put your time and effort where it counts.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Involvement in situations that need close monitoring will leave you at sea when you have to make a decision. Let your intuition be your guide.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Pay more attention to your relationships. Indulgent behavior will lead to trouble. Find common ground, and you will avoid an argument. Choose to be amicable, not argumentative.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Strive to make changes that are within your budget. Consider what you can do to cut costs. An intelligent approach to situations that may involve your health will help you avoid a setback.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Put your feelings aside and consider what others are going through before you make a move. It's always best to find out what's going on with those around you before you voice your opinions.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Consider your financial options. Connecting with people from your past and exploring and expanding skills are encouraged. Discipline and hard work will boost your reputation.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) You'll have some terrific ideas, but don't go overboard. Consider your resources and capabilities, and find a way to stay within budget. To do things properly, go slowly.
May 10