A ceremony honoring local veterans will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, in the third floor Aigler Auditorium of the Carnegie-Stout Public Library.
Hosted also by the Northeastern Iowa chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, the event will include light refreshments following the ceremony.
The library also will host the Quilts of Valor in the third floor rotunda through Thursday, Oct. 31. The public can view the quilts during regular library hours.
The Quilts of Valor Foundation mission is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing quilts. Since its inception in 2003, the foundation has awarded more than 230,000 quilts to service members and veterans across the country.