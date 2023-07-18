If your birthday is today: Live up to your promises. Don't make unnecessary physical changes or give a false impression. Be yourself and let your charm and intelligence win the respect and support you require.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Place more faith in yourself and what you can do. How you handle responsibilities will inspire others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Overstepping your boundaries will result in backlash. Handle money, health and contracts with discipline and a no-nonsense attitude.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Take control before situations get blown out of proportion. Size up situations and make adjustments. Be responsible.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Embrace opportunities that come your way. Set up an interview or start something new, and you'll head down a unique path.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't force your will on others. Be true to yourself and to those you want in your life. Protect your position, reputation and health.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Stay calm, relaxed and collected. Don't take the bait if someone tries to coerce you into an argument. Practice restraint.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Make changes that lower your overhead. A partnership looks promising if you divide responsibilities. Make your intentions clear.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Talks will lead to trouble.. A straightforward approach will help you deal with a mistake. Romance is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) A creative outlet will spark your interest and encourage you to start a new adventure. Find out how to turn what you enjoy doing into a profitable endeavor.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Let your actions inspire others. Get involved in an event that makes you feel hopeful about the future. Mix business with pleasure.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Reevaluate matters as you go, and you'll make better decisions. Concentrate on what's necessary. Timing and expertise will be essential.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Mingle with people who share your interests. The information you pick up will help you rethink how you want to move forward. Change only what benefits you. Don't take a risk with your health or assets.