EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will host its first ever “Caddyshack”-themed JDIFF Bushwood Classic on Friday, Sept. 23, on the Red/Gold Course at Lacoma Golf Club, 8080 Timmerman Drive East in East Dubuque.
The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will feature a raffle, silent auction, grab-and-go lunch and cookout-style dinner, as well as surprises throughout the course.
Special guests on the roster include Brian Thomas Smith, a Tik Tok influencer known for his roles as Zach on “The Big Bang Theory” and Freddy on “The United States of Al”; Joshua Kelly, golf instructor, trick shot artist and Guinness World Record holder for most golf balls hit in one minute with two clubs; Richard Pryor Jr., actor and son of late comedian Richard Pryor; and Chris Fuller, former golf pro, author and star of “Cheese Fries and Froot Loops,” his one-man show about golf, life and mental health.
The cost to register is $125 per person or $450 per team. A VIP option is available for $2,500, which will allow your team of three to play with one of the special guests as a member of your foursome. For those who don’t want to golf, a ticket for lunch and dinner is $50 or $35 for the cookout dinner only.
There is a $10,000 prize for a hole-in-one. Guests are encouraged to dress in their “Caddyshack” best.
