EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will host its first ever “Caddyshack”-themed JDIFF Bushwood Classic on Friday, Sept. 23, on the Red/Gold Course at Lacoma Golf Club, 8080 Timmerman Drive East in East Dubuque.

The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will feature a raffle, silent auction, grab-and-go lunch and cookout-style dinner, as well as surprises throughout the course.

