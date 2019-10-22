Sunshine Circle of UnityPoint Health — Finley Hospital will host its annual Holiday Shopping Extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10; and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, in the hospital auditorium, at 350 N. Grandview Ave.
Volunteers will showcase a homemade bakery selection, handmade gifts of doll clothing, floral arrangements and more, as well as seasonal gifts and jewelry. Customers will be given a 10% discount coupon upon purchase, usable at the gift shop during the event.
Proceeds will benefit UnityPoint Health — Finley Hospital in support of continuing patient care services.