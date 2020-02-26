For those honoring the Lenten season, Ash Wednesday begins today — which means the tri-states’ plethora of traditional fish fries is just around the corner.
While Lent takes place from today through Good Friday, April 10, many local establishments offer fish fries year-round. To help you track them down, we’ve compiled the area’s assortment of fish fries into one interactive map, including locations and times you can check them out.
Visit the map at www.telegraphherald.com/fish/. See any missing? Contact Features Editor Megan Gloss at 563-588-5638 or megan.gloss@thmedia.com.
You also can check out bonus content detailing some of the most popular fish fries in the tri-states, how the tradition got started and tips on how to craft the perfect fried fillet.