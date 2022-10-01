Editor’s note: This is the 16th of an ongoing series that highlights the stained-glass art collections of tri-state worship spaces. Look for the next installment the first Saturday of November.
St. John's Lutheran Church, considered the "mother" church of Lutheranism in Dubuque, was founded in 1854 by a group of Germans from Saginaw, Mich., who really had no intention of settling in the area.
A year earlier, the group had reached the Mississippi River. Running out of money on their journey west, they used their last 50 cents for a ferry trip across the river, landing in Dubuque. Once they arrived, a few members continued on their westward journey, but most of them decided to stay.
The group had been associated with Wartburg Theological Seminary (then called Wartburg College) in Saginaw. A dispute between the college and the Michigan Missouri Synod is what had led them to leave Michigan and head west.
Rev. George Grossman was the leader of the group, and a new seminary home was founded on Garfield Avenue, followed by the establishment of St. John's the following spring.
The current building on White Street was built in 1879, and the stained glass that adorns the church is as old as the building.
"We don't know where the windows came from," Linda Gomoll, a 20-year congregation member, said. "But we do know they were put in at the same time the building was constructed. So they're 143 years old."
The Moline (Ill.) Organ Company pipe organ still graces the balcony, although it is no longer in use. Purchased in 1881, the same year the company was founded, St. John's may very well have been one of its first customers.
The church attracted many of the German Lutheran residents of Dubuque, and by 1864, the congregation boasted 247 members. German was spoken exclusively in services and Sunday School until at least 1917.
"We do have pretty windows," Linda said. "They're pretty small compared to windows in other churches, but they've been here a long time."
The windows were gifts from individual members of the church, with the exception of the "Good Shepherd" window and altar, which were donated by the Frauen Verein (Women of the Church).
"There were donation plaques underneath each of the windows at one time," Linda said. "In the '60s, there was some damage done to the windows. Some were rocks that were purposely thrown, some were accidents. So when the repairs were done, the plaques were taken off. We don't know where they are."
An unusual feature of the windows are lower transoms, which were opened on warm weather days to allow air to circulate throughout the sanctuary.
"As far as we know, those are original to the windows," Linda said.
The 10 narrow windows on either side of the nave are simple, with traditional stained-glass colors of blue, yellow, green, red and purple panels connected by leaded calms, the strips used to hold the panels together.
It is the symbolism at the top of each window that draws attention, where a lot of religious history is packed into a small space.
"The first four windows represent the gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John," said Rob Gomoll, who also is a 20-year church member. "St. Matthew is carrying a scroll, and he starts out the genealogy of Jesus. St. Mark is represented by a lion, because his gospel tells of John the Baptist, who had a voice like a lion.
"Luke is represented by a winged ox, because his gospel talks about Zachariah and Elizabeth, parents of John the Baptist. Zachariah was in the temple sacrificing an ox when the angel Gabriel appeared and told him of St. John's impending birth. And St. John is represented by an eagle, because that is symbolic of the ascension."
Other symbols found in the windows include wheat, a chalice and grapes, representing the blood and body of Christ, and a lamb, which is a symbol of the Resurrection.
A dove, an anchor and tablets of the ten commandments are also common symbols often found in stained glass, and they are found in some of St. John's windows as well.
A more unusual symbol in one of St. John's windows are the seven seals.
In Christian tradition, John the Evangelist is credited with being the author of the Book of Revelations, and it is his vision of the seven seals that reveal prophetic events.
"When the seventh seal is opened, which is the Book of Life, that's when Jesus comes again," Rob said.
While the symbols found in the stained-glass windows at St. John's Lutheran tell many stories, they have proven to be an uncomplicated way to share Christian beliefs with its congregation and the neighborhood at large.
"They're really very beautiful, but they're also simple," Linda said. "Because Lutheranism is about simplicity, too."
