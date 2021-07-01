Students from two Dubuque community high schools have been recognized with honors in vocal and instrumental music following the State Solo and Ensemble Festival last spring, according to a press release.
From Dubuque Hempstead High School, vocal music division I (superior) ratings were given to Alyssa Hackett, who received a perfect score, as well as Brendan Stahl, Maya England, Marissa Hirschy, Payton Reid, Emily Konzen and Caleb Spires.
Instrumental music division I ratings were given to Alec Bowman, who also received a perfect score, Shreya Ravada and Brady Potts for violin; Kate Muehring for bassoon; Megan Bolduc for clarinet; Jayden Bremer for cello; Emily Davidson for soprano saxophone; and Emily Davisdon and Alex Fecik for alto saxiphone.
Ensembles from the school receiving a division I rating included the chamber orchestra, a vocal quintet, the concert choir, a treble choir, a bass choir, a saxophone duet and a clarinet Duet.
From Dubuque Senior High School, a vocal music division I rating was given to Amelia Spahn.
Instrumental music division I ratings were given to Cece Brown, Amelia Dungan and Jace Holz for cello; Maddie Fast for oboe; Henry Raber for French horn; Elizabeth Ross for clarinet; and Drew Weidemann for string bass.
Ensembles from the school receiving a division I rating included a woodwind quintet, the concert orchestra and the symphony orchestra.