When you live in a town the size of Dubuque, and you have been doing what I’ve been doing for as long as I have, you’re bound to bump into people who recognize you when you’re out and about.
Most of the time, my exchanges with random strangers is pleasant. I’ve met people who are equally enthusiastic about music, theater, the local arts and culture scene, yoga, their cat, coffee and Shark steam cleaners (and yes, I’ve used this space to give ink to all of these weighty topics in my 18-year career at 801 Bluff St.).
Other times, well, it can be interesting.
I once had an older gentleman stop me on the street to tell me that he liked my haircut better in the photo that accompanies this column than the way I was wearing it that day.
I responded, “Thanks.” I mean, what else do you say to that?
I had another person recite to me — with startling accuracy — personal details about my life as if they had known me for ages (which made me seriously re-evaluate how much I was willing to divulge in this little corner of the paper).
My favorite encounter was with an older woman who scolded me for a column I had written about potted flowers getting stolen from the front stoop of my boyfriend (now husband) and my first apartment we shared. She believed the stolen blooms to be a hidden message about the loss of virginity and an encouragement for other young women to engage in premarital, ahem, relations.
I’d like to think I was that metaphorically smooth.
I think she felt a little badly when I explained that no funny business was intended. Someone literally removed plants — pots, mini solar lights and all — from our new home in the middle of the night. My mom had given me those plants as a housewarming present and spent the afternoon helping me make them look so beautiful.
More than a decade later, I confess, I haven’t completely let that go. What kind of a person steals potted plants?
But the more touching moments I’ve had with readers I’ve encountered have been recently as my mother has undergone cancer treatment.
I don’t write about it often. I want to honor the experience as her journey, and part of me feels as though when I do devote the words to it so publicly, I am taking that from her.
However, when it has been on my heart to express it in this space, what follows has been nothing short of a flood of support — through email, through my mailbox at the Telegraph Herald, through meaningful conversations in line at Starbucks with others who are navigating a similar path.
While picking up a prescription recently, my mom shared that a perfect stranger approached her and gave her a hug, telling her that they thought about her often and continued to pray for her.
“And this person didn’t even know me,” she said.
When an outpouring of positive energy comes your way, not all of us are given the platform to say “thank you” so broadly.
So thank you, readers.