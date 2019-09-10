Play preview: Farley theater to present “All the King’s Women”

Brenda Begle (from left), Brianna Ensign and Val Kennedy will perform in The Road Less Traveled Community Theatre Company’s production of “All the King’s Women,” opening Thursday, Sept. 19.

Play: “All the King’s Women”

Performers: The Road Less Traveled Community Theatre Company.

Times/dates: 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 19-21; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22.

Site: 111 First St. NE, Farley, Iowa.

Cost: $12 in advance at rltheatre.org and $15 at the door.

Synopsis

  • Written by Luigi Januzzi, it’s the story of Elvis Presley told through the a fast-paced series of five comedic plays and three monologues based on the life of The King.
  • From Tupelo, Miss., where 11-year-old Elvis wanted a BB gun instead of a guitar, to “The Steve Allen Show;” from President Richard Nixon’s office, to Andy Warhol’s studio; from Cadillac salesmen, to Graceland guards; this is a touching, bring-the-family comedy with a heart that captures the effects that fame, generosity and just being a nice guy can bring to others.

