Play preview: Farley theater to present “All the King’s Women”

Play: “All the King’s Women”
Performers: The Road Less Traveled Community Theatre Company.
Times/dates: 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 19-21; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22.
Site: 111 First St. NE, Farley, Iowa.
Cost: $12 in advance at rltheatre.org and $15 at the door.
Synopsis
- Written by Luigi Januzzi, it’s the story of Elvis Presley told through the a fast-paced series of five comedic plays and three monologues based on the life of The King.
- From Tupelo, Miss., where 11-year-old Elvis wanted a BB gun instead of a guitar, to “The Steve Allen Show;” from President Richard Nixon’s office, to Andy Warhol’s studio; from Cadillac salesmen, to Graceland guards; this is a touching, bring-the-family comedy with a heart that captures the effects that fame, generosity and just being a nice guy can bring to others.