When people discuss my brother’s successive marriages, my father and I resist the urge to roll our eyes.
So, when Adam recently announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Rachel, we greeted the news with irreverence.
“Till death do us part,” my father scoffed while driving me to the service. “When 50% of couples divorce, I doubt many people take that vow seriously anymore.”
“I guess the vow could be, ‘Until the next one,’” I suggested.
The impromptu wedding, Adam’s third, coincided with a family trip — planned months in advance — to visit him in Florida where we would celebrate Thanksgiving. As far as our attendance, he left us without a choice, which I am sure was intentional.
I had been cast as an usher during Adam’s first wedding nearly 15 years ago — a grand jubilee that included the release of a boxful of monarch butterflies. At the second, an elopement to the beaches of Jamaica with little family present, I was promoted to best man five minutes before the ceremony. This go-around, I had been sidelined to the role of a groomsman.
My cousin, Maurine, flew across the country from Beverly Hills to join us, arriving in Naples late at night. The next morning, we caught up as I worked out in the hotel fitness center. She relaxed on the edge of a treadmill, contemplating the status of her relationship with her partner, Eitan.
“This man cannot go a (expletive) day without talking to me because, somehow, I always mind (expletive) him into feeling like he needs me,” Maurine said. “That being said, in the long run, it does turn into love.”
But the fumes of Adam’s nuptial romance, intermixed with turkey and mashed potatoes, inevitably steered our gazes inward, and we caught wedding fever.
Maurine recently had her eggs frozen in the hopes that she can have kids before she reaches 40 and reduce the risk of pregnancy complications. As she pined for a family, my mother took the opportunity to dissuade us from hiking down the path to parenthood.
“Children ruin your quality of life,” she said.
The night before the ceremony, Amber, the event planner, ran the wedding party through the choreography of the next day’s procession. We stood under the portico of the local country club my brother rented for the occasion.
Men on the left, ladies on the right, she barked.
“We’re lining up for a firing squad,” my father muttered.
Perhaps my judgment was compromised by the bourbon Adam encouraged me to sample the next day before the wedding’s start. I considered goose-stepping to the altar.
But as Adam’s bride beamed, effervescent in a white gown, I questioned my doubt of their earnestness. During the small Jewish ceremony, they stood under a fabric canopy wrapped in garlands of pastel roses.
My mother cooed to Rachel as they walked to the reception hall, “You look beautiful.” We clacked sparkling wine glasses that glowed under dance floor lights and candles.
My clan’s views of family and home are admittedly callous. Adam likely expected this when he mailed our invitations just weeks before the big day. The revelry paused as the officiating rabbi took a moment to consecrate the marriage by breaking bread.
“Look around this room and you’ll see the faces of the friends who’ve gathered here with your family and share this day with you,” he said. “What is home but a place to have family and friends gather?”
I hope the next house Adam and Rachel build is a strong one — large enough to accommodate merriment and their sardonic family.