If I asked my friends to name their favorite movies, they would give me the predictable big Hollywood films made by famous directors and actors.
My view changed recently after I had the chance to interview New Yorker Steven Hoffen, the creator, writer and director of the documentary, “Growing Peace in the Middle East.”
Hoffen, 14, was only 12 when he made it, which will be shown at this year’s Julien Dubuque International Film Festival.
“Growing Peace in the Middle East” is a 17-minute documentary that tells the story of the Sindyanna Project, a nonprofit organization in the Galilee region of Israel that brings together Arab and Israeli women.
“(The projects) allow them to achieve greater independence while also working to change the mindset that the war in the Middle East will never end,” Hoffen said.
The Sindyanna Project has in the past bottled and sold their brand of olive oil, but their new project is exciting and has the opportunity to change the lives of many women and families in the region: It’s called hydroponics.
Hydroponics is the growing of plants and vegetables using water and either natural or artificial light, instead of growing plants in soil like we are used to here in Iowa.
“It’s important for the future of the world,” Hoffen said.
Important because in certain parts of the world getting food is time consuming and expensive. This process starts in fields far away from the grocery store when large machines pull the plant out of the ground to be placed on a cargo ship. This ship is sent across the ocean where the food is transported by a semi-tractor trailer to be delivered to your store.
Hydroponics is much more space efficient because you can grow your food vertically. You also can get your food for a greatly reduced cost because you can grow it at home.
The Sindyanna Project allows for Israeli and Arab women to be more independent and self-supporting by giving them higher paying jobs teaching them how to support their families by growing food.
The final main thing about Sindyanna’s hydroponics project is bringing Israeli and Arab women together. The conflict started in 1948 when a war broke out among the two groups. Having Israeli and Arab women working together is truly “Growing Peace in the Middle East.”
At such a young age, Hoffen has made an impact on the industry of farming. After his film was released, 20 women joined the hydroponics project.
I asked what advice he would give to someone also trying to make a film.
“You have to find a topic that you are passionate about or else the film will never turn out good,” he said.
I look forward to seeing Hoffen’s film and many more at this year’s Julien Dubuque International Film Festival.