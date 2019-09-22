“Celebrity Family Feud,” 7 p.m. on ABC
Former “Tonight Show” music director Kevin Eubanks, his three brothers and a sister-in-law face off against a team comprising 12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte, his brother, wife and mother-in-law in the second half of tonight’s episode. The hour opens, however, with a repeat of a fan favorite game from last June, in which spouses John Legend and Chrissy Teigen plus family members compete against Lisa Vanderpump and the cast of the reality show “Vanderpump Rules.”
“The 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards,” 7 p.m. on Fox
The final season of “Game of Thrones” leads the pack of nominees as the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences airs its annual primetime awards ceremony for television excellence.
“The $100,000 Pyramid,” 8 p.m. on ABC
In the season 4 finale, the first round finds former “Saturday Night Live” player and voice actor Bobby Moynihan teaming with a civilian contestant to compete against satirical comic Hasan Minhaj (“Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj”) and his partner. The second round pits TV journalist and author Katie Couric and a partner against a team led by actor and comic Mario Cantone.
“Worst Cooks in America,” 8 p.m. on Food Network
The episode title, “Two Cooks, One Prize,” signals that this season’s competition has reached its finale, wherein the two finalists attempt impressive dishes that demonstrate their new skills, as their moms secretly watch from the next room.
“To Tell the Truth,” 9 p.m. on ABC
Actors Oliver Hudson, Rita Moreno and Craig Robinson, along with comic Chris D’Elia, make up the celebrity panel for the season 4 finale of this game show reboot.
“Preacher,” 9:05 p.m. on AMC
The Masada compound is abuzz with excitement as the Messiah (Tyson Ritter) has finally arrived in the new episode, “Overture.” Meanwhile, as the clock ticks down to Armageddon, Jesse (Dominic Cooper) and his fellow heroes undertake one last assault to forestall the end of the world.