GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Center for the Arts, 219 Summit St., will host national fingerpicking champion Eric Lugosch as part of its ongoing Songwriters Showcase series at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.
Lugosch’s arrangements of traditional songs and jazz standards are considered classics in picking circles, in which he also is regarded as one of America’s best original fingerstyle composers.
He has played and taught at festivals around the world and has performed with such greats as Doc Watson, Taj Mahal, John Prine and David Bromberg.
For more information, call 779-214-0261 or visit www.galenacenterforthearts.com.