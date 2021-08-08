June 27 found Murphy Park in Dubuque remade by the Great River Amateur Radio Club for its annual Field Day.
Members erected portable radio towers on the lawn and unpacked radios of numerous types to join peer groups around the country in reaching out to one another.
“Everybody across the nation, most clubs, are doing this,” said Dan Shireman, president of the club. “You get on the radio and you listen to call signs. I had 14 or 15 contacts. The guy above me had 60. We went through three or four batteries up there, because it was a 24-hour deal.”
The number of contacts a member makes with other radio heads in the area can determine their rank in the very casual contest within the ranks of this social club.
“The contest part is simply to contact as many other stations as possible and to learn to operate our radio gear in abnormal situations and less than optimal conditions,” said newer member Mark Dolan. “We use these same skills when we help with events such as marathons and bike-a-thons, fundraisers such as walk-a-thons, celebrations such as parades and exhibits at fairs, malls and museums — these are all large, preplanned, non-emergency activities.”
Other non-emergency activities include weekly “nets” when members meet via the airwaves.
“At 8 p.m. on Sunday nights, you’ll hear, ‘This is KBZRSJ with the Dubuque Amateur Radio Club nest,’” Shireman said. “We have a call list of all the club members who call in. You take that down.”
The club also occasionally play “fox hunts,” in which a member hides somewhere in Dubuque and other members try to triangulate their hiding place using their radios.
Shireman’s home is easy to spot. Affixed to the front of his two-story house in Dubuque’s North End is a complex antennae tower, taller than a third story would be. One just tall, but wider, stands in his back yard.
“They’re going up like weeds,” he said, laughing. “I’m surprised the neighbors haven’t complained yet. But, I’ve not caused any harm yet.”
Benches and tables outside are piled with lengths of antennae, parts and tools. In the inner language of amateur radio enthusiasts, this all marks Shireman as an “Elmer.”
“I like doing antennas and putting up radio stations,” he said. “I do a lot of tower work.”
He recently worked on another enthusiast in Cuba City, Wis.
Inside is Shireman’s station is a desk and set of shelves packed with radios of different kinds and for different uses, parts and microphones, even old telegraph keys from when he was “very into Morse Code.” On his kitchen table are text books for passing tests required by the Federal Communications Commission in order to grow one’s station.
Often, Shireman said, what’s said over these radios, mainly between other collectors, enthusiasts and members of amateur radio clubs amounts to small talk. Although, the FCC has rules about some of that as well. Shireman can’t promote his house washing business, for instance.
But Shireman and other members of the club have grander, more community service-inspired ambitions for the club. To that end, his table also holds prototypes of patches he had created for a new subset of members: Early Assessment Volunteers. They bear the subset’s motto: “Help before help arrives.”
Shireman wants this group to play an important role in emergency response in and around Dubuque, using their radios.
“We’re moving into the neighborhoods,” Shireman said. “We want to find people interested in radio communication, especially on an emergency level. When a tornado goes through Dubuque or wherever else and leaves a destructive path, from the time the dust settles to the time first responders get there, that is our golden opportunity as amateur radio people. If you’re able to, and your family’s OK, step out in your community as soon as you can, report what you see.”
He said this would especially be helpful if and when weather causes other communication lines to go down. The club has a repeater located at the Dubuque County Emergency Operations Center.
To prepare for this service, the Great River Amateur Radio Club has planned a simulation in coming weeks, in which members and other area enthusiasts in other related groups will hold a mock emergency to practice response.