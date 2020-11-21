A friend recently queried, “When are you going to write your book?”
I replied, only half-kidding, “If the diagnosis is confirmed, I guess I’d better hurry.”
Here’s the short version of what’s going on:
As most of you know, I completed a course of chemotherapy a year ago to diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The chemotherapy appears to have killed that aggressive, fast-growing cancer.
But one of the known risks of that particular chemo regimen is heart damage. The chemo might have been one factor that exacerbated my previously known condition of atrial fibrillation (irregular heartbeat), dangerously diminishing the efficiency with which my heart pumps blood and resulting in several ER trips and one three-day hospital stay.
Just when I got active in cardiac rehabilitation and my heart was starting to get better, a CT scan showed an enlarged lymph node under my right arm, for which my oncologist ordered a biopsy.
“Looks like breast cancer,” the oncologist told me.
As I write this, I don’t know for sure what I’m dealing with or exactly how many potentially life-threatening conditions I have.
I’m fairly sure I don’t have COVID-19. Not yet, anyway. I’ve had six tests, all negative. I am, of course, diligent in wearing a mask and social distancing.
But with my age (63, as of two weeks ago), my heart condition and the potential of having to resume chemotherapy, I’m in multiple high-risk categories — meaning, at the very least, that my days of going to the grocer or the craft store could be over for now.
Also over, apparently for good: My days of singing in tune. The thyroid removal surgery in June damaged my vocal chords, and my speech therapist recently leveled with me, saying the loss of ability to modulate my voice’s pitch is probably permanent.
So, yeah.
My quip to my friend notwithstanding, I’m not yet “packing my bags” for a journey to the world beyond Earth.
(I have, however, literally packed a bag for hospital trips; recently, an ambulance driver had to get my little suitcase out of the trunk of my car, before taking me, with lights and sirens, to University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics.)
I am feeling many contrasting emotions.
One thing I’m not feeling is anger toward God.
I am not screaming, “Why me?” I know the answer: Because I inhabit a mortal body
I don’t believe that God owes me anything — health, prosperity, comfort, wealth or longevity — just because I did God the great favor (sarcasm) of being a Christian.
It’s a huge universe that God created; “all that is, seen and unseen,” encompasses far more than one Wisconsin woman. I do believe “everything happens for a reason,” but that reason might reside way, way beyond the planet I inhabit, or even the Milky Way Galaxy.
But this one Wisconsin woman is thankful. For a caring and competent health care team. For people who love me. For the joy and fulfillment I’ve experienced in these 63 years. For a sweet cat who purrs me to sleep. For gifts I still have, including the gift of words.
Most of all, for Christ Jesus, whose Advent we are about to await, yet again.
Thanks be to God.