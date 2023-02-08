If your birthday is today: Keeping track of money matters is essential. Rigid rules are required to ward off problems with expenses or partnerships. Don't make changes that aren't in your best interest this year.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) A relationship will change, but don't dismay; in the end, it will be to your benefit. Don't hide your true feelings.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Be realistic regarding expectations. Exhaustion or injury will slow you down if you don't get enough rest or take an unwise risk.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Carefully review every scenario before deciding to move forward. Not fully understanding what others expect will cause stress.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) A stubborn attitude won't get you what you want. Be reasonable and you'll convince others to meet you halfway. Don't lend or borrow money.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Do your homework before participating in a joint venture. Ask questions and be frank about what you are willing to contribute.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Follow your heart. Be honest and direct. Love is in the air, and a passionate gesture will not go unnoticed. A change looks inviting.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Money matters will lead to situations that affect your emotional well-being. Engage in a physical activity that will help ease stress.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Evaluate your meaningful relationships. Reflect on how you can do things differently or change your course to make your life and surroundings less cluttered and more gratifying.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Put time and effort into getting things up and running. Getting things done will lead to bigger and brighter opportunities. Put your energy where it counts, and success will be yours.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) If you look, you will find something that sparks your imagination. Don't limit what you can do because of someone else.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Leave nothing to chance and when in doubt, ask a question. Seek clarity from others and be transparent yourself. Be honest.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Keep the momentum flowing. Spend less, do more and bring about change that will improve your domestic life. A home improvement could help your bottom line.
