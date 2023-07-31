If your birthday is today: Don't overestimate or underestimate what you can accomplish. Discipline and focus are vital. When opportunity knocks, let it change your life. Be the master of your destiny.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Taking the most suitable route will put you in an advantageous position. Pay attention to detail. Personal growth will pay high dividends.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Set a course that encourages positive changes, gaining information, and a mixture of old and new. Step into the spotlight.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Adjust your living arrangements. Use your intelligence to create new opportunities that offer the freedom to do as you please.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Expand your awareness and plans regarding the balance between home and work. Find the sweet spot that taps into your mindset.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Do your due diligence before you agree to something. Look inward, consider your needs and make improvements that boost your confidence and bank account.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You can do anything you put your mind to and persuade others to follow suit. Your magnetism will carry you to the finish line.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Overreacting to what's happening will leave you vulnerable. Change what's necessary, regardless of what others do or say. Pay more attention to how you look and feel.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) A minimalist approach to life, relationships and how you proceed will decide the results. Market your skills using innovative ideas.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Refuse to let a situation that can influence your status or position turn into an emotional frenzy. Use your skills and attributes to build solid connections with innovative collaborators.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Build momentum, and don't stop until you are satisfied with the results. You'll impress someone who can help you progress.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't rely on someone who tells you something to benefit themselves. Use your knowledge to outperform anyone who tries to interfere.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Reliable connections will motivate you to improve your lifestyle. A serious discussion will turn something you have to offer into a commercial endeavor. Don't sit still; take advantage.