Hardcover fiction
1. Carrie Soto Is Back, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
2. The Ink Black Heart, Robert Galbraith, Mulholland Books
3. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
4. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
5. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
6. Babel, R.F. Kuang, Harper Voyager
7. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
8. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
9. Mercury Pictures Presents, Anthony Marra, Hogarth
10. The It Girl, Ruth Ware, Gallery/Scout Press
11. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow
12. Other Birds, Sarah Addison Allen, St. Martin’s Press
13. All Good People Here, Ashley Flowers, Bantam
14. The Last White Man, Mohsin Hamid, Riverhead Books
15. Wrong Place Wrong Time, Gillian McAllister, Morrow
Hardcover nonfiction
1. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
2. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
3. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris, Little, Brown
4. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
5. Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe, David Maraniss, Simon & Schuster
6. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us, Ed Yong, Random House
7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
8. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House
9. Life on the Mississippi: An Epic American Adventure, Rinker Buck, Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster
10. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
11. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
12. Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks, Patrick Radden Keefe, Doubleday
13. Dirtbag, Massachusetts: A Confessional, Isaac Fitzgerald, Bloomsbury Publishing
14. A Place in the World: Finding the Meaning of Home, Frances Mayes, Crown
15. River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile, Candice Millard, Doubleday
Trade paperback fiction
1. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
3. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
4. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
5. Love on the Brain, Ali Hazelwood, Berkley
6. Book Lovers, Emily Henry, Berkley
7. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
8. November 9, Colleen Hoover, Atria
9. Ugly Love, Colleen Hoover, Atria
10. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
11. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
12. The Personal Librarian, Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray, Berkley
13. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
14. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
15. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
4. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach, Norton
5. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Vintage
6. This Is Your Mind on Plants, Michael Pollan, Penguin
7. How to Focus (Mindfulness Essentials #9), Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.), Parallax Press
8. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
9. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
10. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
11. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson, Crown
12. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
13. Fox and I: An Uncommon Friendship, Catherine Raven, Spiegel & Grau
14. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
15. Unwinding Anxiety: New Science Shows How to Break the Cycles of Worry and Fear to Heal Your Mind, Judson Brewer, Avery
Mass market
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. Fire & Blood, George R. R. Martin, Bantam
4. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
5. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
6. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
7. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
8. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Penguin
9. The Shining, Stephen King, Anchor
10. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
Early and middle grade readers
1. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
2. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
3. Swim Team, Johnnie Christmas, HarperAlley
4. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
5. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
6. Invisible: A Graphic Novel, Christina Diaz Gonzalez, Gabriela Epstein (Illus.), Graphix
7. Ride On, Faith Erin Hicks, First Second
8. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
9. Guts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
10. Stinetinglers: All New Stories by the Master of Scary Tales, R.L. Stine, Feiwel & Friends
11. The Last Cuentista, Donna Barba Higuera, Levine Querido
12. Sisters: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
13. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
14. Ghosts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
15. Weird But True World 2023: Incredible facts, awesome photos, and weird wonders-for THIS YEAR and beyond!, National Geographic Kids
Young adult
1. Nothing More to Tell, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
2. Lightlark, Alex Aster, Amulet
3. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
4. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
5. Belladonna, Adalyn Grace, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
6. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
7. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
8. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
9. Family of Liars, E. Lockhart, Delacorte Press
10. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
11. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf
12. I Kissed Shara Wheeler, Casey McQuiston, Wednesday Books
13. The Giver, Lois Lowry, Clarion Books
14. Hell Followed with Us, Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen
15. Long Live the Pumpkin Queen: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, Shea Ernshaw, Disney Press
Children’s illustrated
1. Creepy Crayon!, Aaron Reynolds, Peter Brown (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Dial Books
4. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
5. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
6. We Don’t Eat Our Classmates, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney/Hyperion
7. Llama Llama Back to School, Anna Dewdney, JT Morrow (Illus.), Reed Duncan, Viking Books for Young Readers
8. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
9. Bluey: The Pool, Penguin Young Readers
10. The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!, Mo Willems, Hyperion Books for Children
11. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
12. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman
13. Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, Bill Martin, Jr., John Archambault, Lois Ehlert (Illus.), Little Simon
14. All Are Neighbors, Alexandra Penfold, Suzanne Kaufman (Illus.), Knopf Books for Young Readers
15. The Very Hungry Caterpillar’s First Fall, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
Children’s series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix
3. The Inheritance Games, Jennifer Lynn Barnes, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
4. The Summer I Turned Pretty, Jenny Han, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
5. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
6. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
7. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
8. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
9. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic
10. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
