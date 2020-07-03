The latest incarnation of Scooby-Doo underwhelms in nearly every way in “Scoob!”
The Mystery Gang teams up with superhero Blue Falcon in order to thwart Dick Dastardly’s plans to open the Underworld.
The voice talent includes Will Forte, Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried and Frank Welker. It is directed by Tony Cervone.
“Scoob!” is an attempt to modernize a classic cartoon, but to flailing effect. With heavy-handed jabs at modern topics, the film feels desperate to win over older audiences.
I’m not in the key demographic for this film. Even with its attempts at modern humor, it would likely only entertain younger children. I think if teenagers or adults watched this movie, they’d be as uninterested as I was.
There’s some talented voices. However, I never felt that they were put to full use. The dynamic between Shaggy, Scoob, and the rest of the group feels pretty half-baked and uninteresting.
Wahlberg’s character of Blue Falcon is incredibly aggravating. The desperate attempts at modern humor with his character are very annoying.
I was never invested in the characters or the story. The voice performances were underwhelming and the script felt desperate to appeal to all audiences. Funnily enough, the effect is the total opposite. Again, young kids will be the only demographic this movie entertains.
There also is a lot of blatant product placement that made me roll my eyes.
The main thing it has going for it is that it’s easy on the eyes. There’s undeniably some skilled and artistic animation. Colors pop and make for a dreamy-looking palette. This will go a long way in keeping kids entertained.
There also were a few occasions where I chuckled. However, I’m stretching to find things I enjoyed in this movie.
Within the first five minutes, I wanted it to end. Even at a merciful hour-and-a-half runtime, it felt much longer than that because I was so detached.
Overall, “Scoob!” caters toward the youngest of demographics. There’s nothing wrong with that, but the writers fail at making an investing story. The biggest crime of all is that the group barely even feels remotely like one. The chemistry is not really on display here.
I’m baffled at how this movie was green-lit since it’s such an ill-conceived attempt to modernize the material. Some things are better left in the past.
I give “Scoob!” 1.5 stars out of 5. The film is rated PG and runs for 1 hour and 34 minutes. It’s streaming on HBO Max and available to purchase on digital retailers.