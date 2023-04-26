The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place today-Sunday, April 30. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information.
Title: “Plight”
The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place today-Sunday, April 30. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information.
Genre: Drama feature.
Country: USA.
Run time: 81 minutes.
Director: MJ Alhabeeb Jr.
Writer: MJ Alhabeeb Jr.
Producer: MJ Alhabeeb Jr. and Heather G. Webb.
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=xL_CcLfaw
When to see it: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, Five Flags Theater; 6:45 p.m. Sunday, April 30, Five Flags Orpheum Theater. Times and locations are subject to change. Visit julienfilmfest.com for the most up-to-date information.
Synopsis: Valentina, a women from Ukraine, comes to the U.S. to care for her sister after she and her fiancee are the victims of a hit-and-run. When Joe, the fiancee’s father, decides to exact his own justice after the authorities fail to find those responsible, he enlists Valentina’s help.
Behind the scenes: Director/writer/producer MJ Alhabeeb Jr. is a first-generation Iraqi-American. After developing his craft directing and producing segment television and producing concerts and events in the music industry, he founded Impavid Productions in 2018.
“Film is that rare breed that allows me to move you emotionally,” he said. “I have always viewed film as the ultimate art form that incorporates all of the many elements that inherently move us.”
In “Plight,” Alhabeeb has created a film that touches on several themes.
“My hope is that it addresses the fabric of our society,” he said. “The line between right and wrong, justified action versus vigilante justice, the haves versus the have-nots. I’m not stating a universal truth or a unilateral right from wrong, but simply posing the questions.”
With “Plight,” Alhabeeb hopes to evoke a visceral reaction from the audience.
“The best way for an audience to relate to the predicament a character is facing is for them to see themselves in a similar situation,” he said.
