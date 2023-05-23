If your birthday is today: Turn this into a year of progress and determination. Distance yourself from people trying to get you to do things that help them more than you. Put yourself first and your energy into fulfilling your dreams.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Travel, education and communication will lead you. Start doing what matters most. A change in how you handle money will pay off.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Assisting others will help you put your life in perspective. Learn as you go and practice what you learn. Love is on the rise.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Show interest in what others do, but do things your way. Being true to yourself will ensure you stay in control of the outcome. Maintain integrity.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A change of plans will lead to valuable information. You can help others by using what you learn. Time is on your side.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Keep your feelings and intentions to yourself. Don't let your emotions prevent you from reaching your dreams.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Evaluate what will make you happy. Change will help you energize your creative spirit. Romance and travel are favored.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Put more thought into dealing with medical or financial issues, and you'll find a way to eliminate what is no longer beneficial.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Free up time to do something with a loved one later in the day. Home improvements will make your downtime more enjoyable. Romance is favored.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Think twice before you listen to someone. Choose to do what suits you best. Focus on home, health and happiness.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Accentuate what you know and do best, and you'll be happy with the results. Consider how you can use your skills to bring in additional cash. Update your image.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Be aware of what happens at home. Discuss how to resolve domestic issues. Make it clear where you stand, what you want to do and how you intend to help others.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't wait for things to fix themselves when it's up to you to initiate changes. Nurture meaningful relationships. Romance is favored.