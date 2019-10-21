Healing Moments for Alzheimer’s will produce a dramatic reading and radio play of “The Forgiving & The Forgetting” as an audio and video recording to be given to radio programs for older adults, as well as uploaded to podcast and YouTube formats for free public access.
The organization will host auditions from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 29 and 30, at the Roshek Building, 700 Locust St., in the former restaurant space. Rehearsals will take place from 6:30 to 9 on Sundays and Wednesdays, Nov. 3, 6, 10 and 13, at the same location. A dress and sound rehearsal will take place from 6 to 9:30 on Sunday, Nov 17, with recording and filming dates set for 6 to 9:30 on Wednesday and Sunday, Nov. 20 and 24.
The 45 to 50-minute play will be directed by Suzie Wright and includes a cast of approximately 11 actors and singers, with a narrator, family, nursing home staff and residents, singers and instrumentalists.
Audition scenes are available by contacting Jade Angelica, writer and director of Healing Moments for Alzheimer’s, at 563-582-4727 or jadeangelica@gmail.com. For additional information, contact Wright at 563-451-7914 or suzie42366@aol.com, or visit www.healingmoments.org.