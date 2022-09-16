If your birthday is today: Concentrate on what's important to you. Use your imagination to improve your life. Surround yourself with people who offer positive reinforcement. You will receive needed help.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Refuse to let anger affect how you do your job. Focus on making positive changes that will encourage you to do the best job possible.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Enjoy what life offers. Get involved in events and activities that spark your imagination and promote discipline. Don't let uncertainty take control.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Question information you receive. Give others the benefit of the doubt and go about your business without letting what others say or do impact your progress.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Keep moving forward. Think outside the box, and you'll devise a plan that surpasses your expectations. Trust your knowledge.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Question shared expenses. A loss will catch you off guard if you let others handle your financial affairs.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Pay attention to what unfolds, and you'll offset a costly mistake. Sit tight, regardless of the changes others make.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Avoid sensitive talks if they could disrupt your plans. Pay more attention to how you can make a difference. Personal growth is favored.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Put your energy where it counts. Inspiration will follow if you use your wisdom to get others to commit to your plans. Think big.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You may thrive on change, but don't do anything that isn't necessary. Save your time, energy and cash. Socializing will lead to questions and thoughts about how to proceed. Be a good listener.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Make your point, and don't hesitate to branch off on your own if it will get you closer to achieving your goal. Don't take on the impossible.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Pay attention to new information or technical changes that could influence how you do things. Your ability to adjust will determine the outcome. Keep busy and avoid controversy.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Call on those you trust to help you. Listen to suggestions and adjust only what's necessary. A partnership will stabilize your situation.
