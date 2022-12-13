Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
If your birthday is today: Closing out one year and opening another with a clean slate will empower you to make plans that will add to your stability. Simplify your life. Choose peace over chaos.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Listen carefully; misinformation is heading your way. Verify information before you pass it along or alter your course.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Address financial, medical or legal issues before time runs out. Don't leave anything to chance. Make positive changes to your home.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Make a promise to yourself or a loved one that will show how you feel and how committed you are. Discipline, coupled with emotion and desire, will pay off.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Make sure your paperwork is updated. The more you do now, the easier it will be to enjoy the season. Start next year with a clean slate.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Listen carefully. It's not worth your time to start a feud with someone who doesn't share your beliefs. Be the best you can be.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) If you crave change, do something simple. Use your connections to find out what's going on and how you can use it to get ahead.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Time is on your side, and doing your due diligence will pay off. Focus on what's important to you and on your responsibilities.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Draw on your insight to make improvements. Promote what you love to do and turn it into a commercial venture.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) If you want something, speed up the process, and don't stop until you are satisfied. Share your success with those you love.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Make things happen. Your enthusiasm will help draw attention and support for you to achieve something new and exciting.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Learn all you can before you make a move. Discipline will be a necessity to reach your goals. Do what you can to help, but don't neglect your responsibilities.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't back yourself into a corner. Go through things from start to finish before deciding on what's best. A move may not be welcomed by loved ones.
Dec. 13
