Holiday cheer abounds in December with family-friendly events, interactive activities and holiday concerts, among other community offerings.
Due to space not every event is listed, and only dates in December are included.
For more listings, visit TelegraphHerald.com.
Sunday, Dec. 1
Home for the Holidays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (every Saturday-Sunday through Dec. 22) Mathias Ham Historic Site, 2241 Lincoln Ave. Cost: $7.50 for adults; $4 for children 3-17. Contact: 563-557-9545 or www.rivermuseum.com.
Scuba Santa, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, Port of Dubuque. Included in admission to the museum, which is $17.95 for adults, $12.95 for children ages 3-17. Contact: 563-557-9545 or www.rivermuseum.com.
“A Christmas Story.” (Dec. 1, 6-8) 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sunday. The Grand Opera House, 135 Eighth St. Cost: $23 for adults; $15 for
ages under 18. Contact: 563-588-1305 or
Festival of Trees, noon-
6 p.m., Ohnward Fine Arts
Center, 1215 E. Platt St.,
Maquoketa. Free. Contact:
563-652-9815 or www.
Reflections in the Park, 5 p.m.-10 p.m. (Dec. 1-Dec.
31), Louis Murphy Park,
1700 S. Grandview Ave. Cost: $10 per car ($8 in advance). Contact: 563-583-7357 or www.hillcrest-fs.org.
Friday, Dec. 6
Loras College’s The Mysteries of Christmas, 7:30 p.m., Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. Cost: $10 per person or $30 for a family four-pack. Details: Music and readings to celebrate the season of Advent.
UD’s Christmas, 7:30 p.m., John and Alice Butler Hall at Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St. Cost: $20. Contact: 563-585-7469 or www.dbq.edu/HeritageCenter.
A Nice Family Christmas, 7:30 p.m. (Dec. 6-22; see
website for performance times on other dates), Bell
Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road. Cost: $22. Con-
tact: 563-588-3377 or www.belltowertheater.net.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Starlight Carols at Emmaus Bible College, 7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Marble Chapel, 2570 Asbury
Road. Cost: Free. Contact: 563-588-8000 or
Candelight shopping, 5-9 p.m., downtown Mineral Point, Wis. Cost: Free. Contact: Mineral Point Chamber of Commerce, 608-987-3201 or www.mineralpoint.com
Santa Day at Shake Rag Alley, 10 a.m.-noon, Shake Rag Alley, 18 Shake Rag St., Mineral Point, Wis. Cost: $10
for photo with Santa; $5 for gingerbread cottages;
$5 for Christmas crafts. Contact: 608-987-3292 or
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra Holiday Family Concert, 1 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St. Cost: $20-$30. Contact: www.dubuquesymphony.org or 563-557-1677.
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday;
2 p.m. Sunday, Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St. Cost: $15-$75.
Contact: www.dubuquesymphony.org or 563-557-1677.
Holiday Fire in the Sky Time, 6-7 p.m., Main Street, Galena, Ill. Cost: Free.Contact: Galena Downtown Business Association, 815-777-9050 or gdbaemail@gmail.com.
“Ebenezer Duke: A Christmas Carol,” 1-1:45 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Cost: Free (registration required). Contact: 563-589-4225 ext. 2228 or www.dubuque.lib.ia.us.
Galena Territory Holiday Market, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Owners’ Club Social Hall, 2000 Territory Drive, Galena, Ill. Cost: Free. Contact: 815-777-2000 or www.thegalenaterritory.com.
For a Blessed Christmas, 7:30 p.m. on Saturday; 2 p.m. on Sunday, Clarke University, 1550 Clarke Drive, Sacred Heart Chapel. Cost: $15. Contact: 563-588-8180 or www.clarke.edu/forablessedchristmas.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Mineral Point Christmas Madrigal Dinner, (Sunday, Dec. 8, Friday, Dec. 13, Sunday, Dec. 15) ; 3-6 p.m. Sundays, 5-9 p.m. Friday, The Walker House, 1 Water St., Mineral Point, Wis. Cost: $35 for adults; $17.50 for ages 5-9; free for ages 4 and younger. Reservations required.Contact: Beth Martin at 608-341-9778 or www.
Breakfast with Santa, 8 a.m.-noon, Dubuque County Fairgrounds Grand Ballroom, 14569 Old Highway Road. Cost: $7 for ages 13 and older; $4 for ages 5-12; free for children age 4 and younger. Contact: 563-588-1406
Hometown Heartfelt Holiday, all day, downtown Lancaster, Wis. Cost: Free. Contact: Lancaster Chamber of Commerce
at 608-723-2820 or www.lancasterwisconsin.com
Hazel Green (Wis.) Christmas Walk, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Southwestern Community High School, 1105 Maple St. Cost: Free. Contact: 608-854-2360 or
Monday, Dec. 9
Advent Dinner, Music and Prayer Program,
6-9 p.m., Shalom Spirituality Center, 1001
Davis St. Cost: $24, prepay no later than Dec. 4.
Contact: 563-582-3592 or www.shalomretreats.org.
Thursday, Dec. 12
A Magical Cirque Christmas, 7 p.m., Five Flags Arena, 405 Main St. Cost: $27-$125. Contact: 563-589-4254 or www.fiveflagscenter.com
Saturday, Dec. 14
Living Windows and Luminary, 4-9 p.m., Main Street, Galena, Ill. Cost: Free. Contact: Galena Downtown Business Association, 815-777-9050 or gdbaemail@gmail.com.
“The Nutcracker Ballet,” 7:30 p.m. (also Sunday,
Dec. 15; Friday, Dec. 20; Saturday, Dec. 21; and Sunday, Dec. 22 — 2 p.m. on Sundays), The Grand Opera House, 135 Eighth St. Cost: $23 for adults; $15 for those ages
18 and younger. Contact: 563-588-1305 or
Saturday, Dec. 21
Christmas Family Book Bingo/Christmas Tree Lighting, 2 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Cost: Free. Contact: 563-589-4225 ext. 2228 or www.dubuque.lib.ia.us.
Sunday, Dec. 22
Elf Jingle’s Christmas Surprise, 2 p.m., Hazel Green (Wis.) Opera House, 2130 Main St. Cost: $5 for adults;
$4 for children 12 and younger. Tickets sold at the door.
See the website for additional show times.
Contact: 608-732-6404 or www.hazelgreenoperahouse.blogspot.com.
Toys for Tots Kids’ Christmas, noon-3 p.m.,
Five Flags Center, 405 Main St. Cost: Free.
Contact: 563-589-4254 or www.fiveflagscenter.com.
Monday, Dec. 23
Who’s Holiday! 7:30 p.m. (Wednesday-Saturday, Dec. 25-28), The Grand Opera House, 135 Eighth St. Cost: $15. An adults-only comedy. Contact: 563-588-1305 or
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Plymouth Court Luminaries, 5 p.m., Plymouth Court, , Victoria Place, Diane Court and Logan Street, Dubuque. Cost: Free. Residents line the streets with more than 1,500 luminaries. Contact: www.facebook.com/Plymouth-Court-Luminaries.