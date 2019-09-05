Wisconsin musician and songwriter Jake’O will take the stage at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at The Smokestack, 67 E. Seventh St., for a two-hour recorded performance for his latest independent album, tentatively titled, “Jake O’ — Live from The Smokestack.”
The show is open to those 21 and older.
Performing a musical style he dubs as “Nuvo-Retro” — also the namesake of his most recent release — Jake O’ mixes rockabilly with soul, funk and hard rock. His 2017 debut album, “The Hollow Years,” also featured original songs inspired by traditional rock ’n’ roll from the era of Chuck Berry and Buddy Holly.
He has established a grassroots Midwestern following, performing throughout his home state, Iowa, Illinois and Minnesota.
Learn more at www.jakeomusic.com.