The City of Dubuque has created a survey seeking public input about arts and culture in Dubuque.
Created by the Branding and Communications Working Group of the City of Dubuque’s Arts & Culture Master Plan, the survey is seeking to provide critical input on the role Dubuque’s arts and culture sector fills in the community.
Community feedback will help shape future decisions regarding prioritization of resources, program planning and outreach strategies throughout the arts and culture community of Dubuque.
To access the survey, visit tinyurl.com/y8yz3hju or the Office of Arts and Cultural Affairs’ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ArtsandCultureDBQ.
For more information, visit www.cityofdubuque.org/artsandculture or contact City of Dubuque Arts & Cultural Affairs Coordinator Jenni Petersen-Brant at jbrant@cityofdubuque.org or 563-690-6059.