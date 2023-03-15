A murder has taken place. But no one knows who committed the crime. Could it have been the jilted lover? The envious colleague? The bored bystander? It will take everyone in the room to collect the clues and solve the crime.
But a little wine, accompanied by a delicious new spin on a meal, couldn’t hurt.
Stone Cliff Winery, in collaboration with the Dubuque-based theater troupe the Brew Ha Ha Players, recently relaunched its offerings to include a new, in-house menu to accompany its monthly murder mystery dinner theater experiences.
Created by Executive Chef Molly McCullough, it includes what it dubs a “four-corpse meal,” with a choice of prime rib, stuffed chicken Florentine or eggplant parmesan.
Special food accommodations also can be made by request.
“We’ve been doing the murder mystery dinners since 2011,” said Event Coordinator Jodi Bryson. “For people who have attended these in the past or attend these regularly, the menu is the biggest change. In the past, the food was prepared off-site and served in a buffet-style setting. We wanted to bring everything in-house and give it more of an up-scale feel, with a more elegant spread.”
Upon entering the dining room that doubles as the performance area, patrons will be seated at their tables to find their appetizers awaiting them, including an array of shrimp and a Caprese salad.
Entrees are served directly to tables, with cheesecake to follow.
Cathy Goodman, who leads the murder mystery portion of the effort, called it a classy step up for the ongoing event at the Port of Dubuque venue.
“It’s a well-oiled machine at this point,” she said. “But the revamped menu really adds to the evening and to the experience.”
Following a familiar formula of a murder taking place and the audience attempting to piece together clues to figure out “whodunit,” murder mysteries offer a unique theatrical experience that breaks the so-called “fourth wall” and enables the audience to play a pivotal role.
“The plot unfolds depending on the show, and each show offers a different experience,” Goodman said. “The audience can get involved as much or as little as they like. We’ve learned to gauge groups and how much they want to be involved. We’re very respectful of those who don’t.”
Goodman added that she and others constantly are working to keep the experience fresh, fun and of professional quality for players and patrons.
“We’re very proud of every part of it, as far as the quality of the scripts that we’ve put together to the details in the costumes in the props,” she said. “We’re constantly finding ways to improve it and to keep it fresh for the audience and for the performers so that it’s a completely different experience each time people come, even for repeat visitors. That has been a big goal so that they keep coming back — and they do because people really love this genre.”
Performances at Stone Cliff Winery typically take place on Sundays, once per month, with the exception of December, which includes a pair of holiday-inspired shows.
The core group of Brew Ha Ha players include approximately 12 local actors, performing 12 scripts — all of them original. Of those, four are fully scripted, six are improvised and two are a hybrid of scripted and improvised dialogue and stage action.
“We’ve just started working on a new show, with the working title, ‘Killer High School Reunion,’ which will incorporate some 1980s trivia,” Goodman said. “That will be unveiled either this fall or in 2024.”
McCullough said it is her hope that the new menu offerings will help add to the personalized feel of the murder mystery dinner theater experience.
“It’s such a unique offering in our area,” she said. “It feels like a little more of a fine dining experience now, where people can go for a special occasion, while still being a relaxed atmosphere and at a price point that’s reasonable for a lot of people.”
