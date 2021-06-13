What's it worth on eBay? Limited edition steams into the bidding war

Finding value in contemporary art and decorative items can be a challenge due to the fact that in the past 50 years, tens of thousands of items have been produced.
This item that we sold recently for a client measures 18 inches high by 24 inches wide. The original was created by George Turner and was reproduced using a pressurized Polyurethane process that captured every detail of the original.
The relief sculpture of a narrow-gauge steam train on a distressed barnboard background was limited to only 1,000 items and each was hand painted.
The one we sold was numbered by hand as 281 of 1,000 produced by the artist. It also carried a copyright of 1998.
The detail that was captured is remarkable. We researched this item for past sales data and decided to post ours for a Buy It Now price on eBay of $245.
It found a willing buyer within a couple of days.