If your birthday is today: Prepare and execute your intentions with thoughtfulness. Make your ability to do things differently your trademark. Don't be afraid adopt new rules that will help you run your home efficiently.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) Finish what you start. Take the initiative. Revamp how you handle your cash or search for a position that's a better fit.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.