If your birthday is today: Prepare and execute your intentions with thoughtfulness. Make your ability to do things differently your trademark. Don't be afraid adopt new rules that will help you run your home efficiently.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Finish what you start. Take the initiative. Revamp how you handle your cash or search for a position that's a better fit.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Eliminate what isn't working for you. Embrace what matters most to you. Hard work will prove you have more admirers than you realize.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Work alone, tidy up loose ends and create opportunities. If you let your emotions take the reins, others will have a chance to gain control.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Channel your energy into something concrete. You can accomplish more if you refuse to let others interfere with your decisions.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Review investments. If you focus on learning something new the difference you make will establish your position. Don't labor over what you cannot change.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Follow through with your plans and learn as you go. A change will help you find the best way to reach your destination. Romance will brighten your day.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Pour your heart and soul into whatever brings the highest reward. Discipline will draw attention and the help you need to finish what you start.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Hold on to your beliefs. A steady pace and sense of compassion will pay off and change how others perceive you. Follow your heart.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Downtime will offer insight into how you can improve your life. A group you join will provide an opportunity to make a difference.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Battling with a friend, colleague or relative will leave you feeling empty. Find a solution that offers incentives for everyone involved.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Overspending will make you fall behind. Remember what's important to you, and refuse to let anyone come between you and your dream. Rise above anger and frustration.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Take nothing and no one for granted. Be willing to go the distance to please yourself and others. Changing how you earn your living or handle cash will ease stress.
