If your birthday is today: Look for financial guidance and get everything in order. Taking care of sensitive documents, investments, health and legal matters will put your mind at ease and provide insight into what you can afford. Turn your dream into a reality. A home investment will have a positive impact.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Take the time to check on someone who needs your assistance. A good deed will lead to an unexpected reward. Take on a unique project or try doing things differently. You’ll discover a hidden talent.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Take a pass if the information you receive appears to be invalid. Rely on your intuition to choose what’s best for you. Don’t let a physical attraction lead to a bad decision.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Control your emotions, look at the logistics of a situation and the people involved, and do your best to support positive action. Using force will backfire. Don’t risk your reputation.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Steer clear of demanding people and changes that don’t fit your plans. Think outside the box, and you’ll devise a solution that will allow you to get things done your way without interference.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Pay attention to what a friend, relative or neighbor is doing. An interesting investment will pay off. A slight adjustment to an idea or plan will lead to success. Romance is featured.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be careful not to sign up for too much. Your high energy will flag if you are too accommodating. Pace yourself, put a plan in place and pay attention to detail. Take pride in your work.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Put in overtime if necessary. Trying to please someone in a position of power will pay off. Getting along, pitching in and participating will all be necessary.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t get worked up over something you have no control over. Go about your business, do your thing and ignore anyone trying to mess with you. Put your time and energy into something that matters.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Go over contracts, investments and liabilities and see how you can make some positive adjustments. Obtaining the freedom to live life your way comes at a price. Work hard and reap the rewards.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Sign up for something that will help you advance. Picking up new skills will put you in a positive frame of mind. Raise your standards and set long-term goals. Protect your health.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Choose something you like to do and include people who make you laugh. A fun time will put you in the right frame of mind to consider new beginnings or projects you want to pursue.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Confusing emotions will surface. Sorting out your differences with a friend or relative will help you adjust to the demands being put on you by others. Discipline and devotion will be key.
