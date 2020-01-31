Play: “The Princess and the Peas,” Live at Heritage Center Family Series.
Time/date: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: $15 for the general public; $13 for alumni, military and veterans; $9 for children and students; $4 for lap seat ages 3 and younger, available with the purchase of an adult ticket. A Family 4-pack is available, which admits two adults and two children to the performance for $29. Tickets can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Synopsis
Princess loves strong characters who zip through space and jump buildings with a single bound. But one thing she can’t stand is her name — Princess. Princesses can’t be superheroes, can they? This modern retelling of the Hans Christian Andersen classic by Vivian Snipes, artistic director of Lexington Children’s Theatre, explores what it means to be super and what it means to be a princess.
Tidbits
- The performance is approximately 60 minutes.
- There will be an opportunity to meet performers in the lobby following the performance.
- Those planning to attend can celebrate “The Princess and the Peas” before the show with “Page to Stage,” an interactive program that provides free activities inspired by Family Series performances, at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St.
- Activities for ages 4-8 will include a retelling of the fairy tale, decorating a pea pillow and more. Participants also will receive one free children’s admission for “The Princess and the Peas.” Register at www.dubuque.lib.ia.us or 563-589-4225, ext. 2228.