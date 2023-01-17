The newest exhibit at the University of Dubuque’s Bisignano Art Gallery is “Hint of Spring: Photos by Chuck Isenhart, Gerald Podraza and Debra Runkle.”

The exhibit will be on display at Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St., through Friday, Jan. 27, and it is free and open to the public.

